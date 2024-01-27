PagerDuty’s (PD) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

PD traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,798. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,068,000 after buying an additional 206,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

