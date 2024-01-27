Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.15

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.20. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,041,988 shares changing hands.

PGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $815.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

