Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,667. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

