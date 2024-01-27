Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.540 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PKG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.96. 700,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

