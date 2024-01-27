PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $108.00 at TD Cowen

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

PCAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PCAR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

