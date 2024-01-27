Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.
NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,587,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,556. The company has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 81.36%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
