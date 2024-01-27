Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.20. 1,587,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,556. The company has a market cap of $813.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $814,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 432,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 85,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

