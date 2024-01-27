Oxen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,283.27 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $5,283.27 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00161838 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.82 or 0.00583524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00381003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00173180 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,475,388 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

