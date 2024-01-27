Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.