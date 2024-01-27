Oppenheimer Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $615.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $615.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

