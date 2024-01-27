Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $893.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

