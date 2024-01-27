OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,960. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 42.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

