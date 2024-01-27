OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 31,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,960. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 17.61%. Research analysts predict that OP Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

