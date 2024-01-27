OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities downgraded shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. 792,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,028. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. OneMain has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.