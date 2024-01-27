OMG Network Market Cap Hits $93.03 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. OMG Network has a market cap of $93.03 million and $13.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00077356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

