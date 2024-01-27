Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %
OHI stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.03. 1,860,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,963. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
