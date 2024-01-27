Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

ODFL traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.12 and its 200-day moving average is $400.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

