OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 45.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 46,624 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Price Performance

OFS stock remained flat at $11.77 during midday trading on Friday. 29,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. OFS Capital had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Equities analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 302.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

