Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

OFED stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

