Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.
Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance
OFED stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $25.92.
About Oconee Federal Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oconee Federal Financial
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.