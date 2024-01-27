NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

