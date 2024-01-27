Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a growth of 7,655.1% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NUWE stock remained flat at $0.49 during trading on Friday. 214,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,310. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 141.02% and a negative net margin of 191.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

