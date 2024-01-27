NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NS traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 874,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.