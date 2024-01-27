NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 108.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 156.9%.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

