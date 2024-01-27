NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. 579,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,385. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

