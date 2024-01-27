NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NSK Stock Performance

NPSKY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.88. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.77.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

