NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NSK Stock Performance
NPSKY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.88. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.77.
NSK Company Profile
