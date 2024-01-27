Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Buys $64,500.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after purchasing an additional 428,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,917,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWBI

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.