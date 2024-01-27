Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.450-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $498.69.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.96. 1,147,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,976. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

