Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 11.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

