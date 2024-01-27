Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.19. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

