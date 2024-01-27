Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 902 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,298,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.17 and a 52 week high of $171.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.