Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,479 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 3,115,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

