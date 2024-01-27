Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,449 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after buying an additional 343,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $441,452,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,574,000 after purchasing an additional 106,255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 1,018,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

