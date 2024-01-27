Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,295 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,655. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

