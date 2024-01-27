Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,458 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hologic by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. 1,816,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

