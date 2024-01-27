Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 61,327 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2,294.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,540. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

