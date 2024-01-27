Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,157 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.44. 2,757,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

