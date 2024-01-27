Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,986 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PDD by 120.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

