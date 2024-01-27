Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.18 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.74. 198,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.78 and a 52-week high of $599.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.76 and its 200-day moving average is $510.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

