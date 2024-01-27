Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,935.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,175,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after buying an additional 1,118,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period.

A traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $157.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

