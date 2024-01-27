Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.21. 2,267,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,924. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

