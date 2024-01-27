Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $606,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $138.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

