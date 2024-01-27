Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,919 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $73.15. 2,334,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

