Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Update

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

Shares of Noble Roman’s stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. Noble Roman’s has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 19.79% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

