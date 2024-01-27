Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Nikola Trading Up 1.0 %
NKLA stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nikola
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
