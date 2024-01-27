Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 20,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,218,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 803,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

