NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

TSE:NFI remained flat at C$12.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 122,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.76. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 0.2877337 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

