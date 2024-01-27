NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $26.82, but opened at $28.28. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 832,842 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 162.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

