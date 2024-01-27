New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $33,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 255,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

