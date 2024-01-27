NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Insider Martha Morrell Sells 827 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) insider Martha Morrell sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $12,429.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martha Morrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Martha Morrell sold 102 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,020.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of NeuroPace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $89,800.80.

NeuroPace Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,036. The stock has a market cap of $382.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

