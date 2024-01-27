NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.9 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

