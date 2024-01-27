Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 92,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.61. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

